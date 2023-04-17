WITU astonished by COM’s sudden delayed decision. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Board of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) is astonished at the Council of Ministers’ (COM) sudden decision to grant additional vacation days to Teachers.



After a Board meeting of the WITU held on Monday afternoon, April 17th, 2023, President of WITU Stuart Johnson said: "It is remarkable how quickly and with sudden haste, the COM is able to handle certain ‘other’ matters, and when needed can have the opportunity to meet on weekends."



A concerned President Johnson emphasized that: "We have so many critical issues that need to be addressed, but continue to …