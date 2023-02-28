WITU proposes adjustments to Salary Scales. | SMN NEWS

~Laptops should be delivered soon ~

PHILIPSBURG:--- The board of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) submitted a proposal for an adjustment to the Salary Scales of employees in Education.

“The fight continues to ensure Education is truly prioritized in our Country as teachers should be respected and not be neglected,” remarked Stuart Johnson President of the WITU.

Johnson submitted the proposal addressed to the Honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs on Friday, 24th February 2023. Before the submission of the proposal to the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, …