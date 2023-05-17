Women Basic Self Defense concluded with graduation, award ceremony. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The curtains came down on the first training of the Basic Self Defense training for Women with a graduation & award-given ceremony.

The Basic Self-Defense Training for Women was the first of its kind embarked upon by the Women’s Desk a section within the Department of Community Development Family and Humanitarian Affairs.

CDFHA entered into an agreement with the Sint Maarten High Performance & Education Institute SHEI.

The training began on November 3rd, 2022 and ran for a period of three months, and ended on March 09th when participants sat their final …