Women in leadership Gala hosted by Angelique Romou and A BETTA Place foundation noted as a tremendous success. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday 18 March 2023, A Betta Place Foundation and Angelique Romou hosted the 1st Women in Leadership Gala. This auspicious Black Tie Red Carpet fundraising event was top notch from the décor, the ambiance, the food, the poised attendees, and the stellar Speakers, Panelists, and entertainers, was led by the mistress of ceremony Ms. Diandra Marlin, who did an amazing job throughout the evening. She opened the event by introducing Pastor Ms. Torana Granston who opened in prayer, followed by the amazing young violinist Ms. Tefari Preevo-Francisco who played the St. Martin …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42625-could-a-digital-caribbean-guilder-improve-financial-inclusion-in-curacao-sint-maarten.html
