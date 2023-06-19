Working visit Curaçao, Bonaire, Aruba. | SMN NEWS

HARBOR VIEW:--- From Monday, June 19 until Friday, June 23, 2023, His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly will pay a working visit to Curaçao, Bonaire, and Aruba. He will be meeting with the Governors of both Curaçao and Aruba, the Prime Ministers of Curaçao and Aruba, and the presidents of parliaments of Curaçao and Aruba. In addition, he will visit the military bases Parera in Curacao and Savaneta in Aruba. In Curaçao, the Governor will also meet the President of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten, the Vice President of the Joint Court, and the US Consul General. In Bonaire, the …