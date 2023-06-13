Workplace Communication and Personal Branding Workshop Empowers K1 Britannia Youth Participants. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As part of its commitment to supporting youths from vulnerable and troubled backgrounds, K1 Britannia Foundation recently concluded a highly impactful 2-day workshop on workplace communication and personal branding as part of it’s Work, Training, and Social Development (WTSD) Program. The workshop, facilitated by Mrs. Evencia Carty-Seabrookes of Expressive Communication Consulting and Training, provided invaluable knowledge and tools to enhance the participants' communication skills and equip them for professional success.

The workshop fostered a highly interactive learning …