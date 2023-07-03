World Bank officially opens office in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The World Bank has officially opened its Sint Maarten Country Office, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to the people of the country in its role to support the implementation of the Sint Maarten Reconstruction, Recovery, and Resilience Trust Fund.

This country office is the Bank’s 144th worldwide, the 21st office in the Latin America and Caribbean Region, and fourth overall in the Caribbean. It is unique in that this will be the first non-member county office in the Caribbean, underscoring the importance of the Bank’s work in Sint Maarten, bringing its global …