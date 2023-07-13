WYCCF is organizing the 10th Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting this Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, July 15th, 2023, from 4-5:30 PM, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) organizes the 10th edition of its Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting at the St. Martin's Home in St. John's. This meeting is specifically organized to support those who are currently providing care, have provided care, or are going to provide care to someone with Alzheimer's disease or dementia. The WYCCF invites everyone in this situation to come by and share, listen, and learn through shared experiences. This meeting will have a special focus on the topic: Who cares for …