WYCCF is organizing the 8th Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting this Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, March 18th, 2022, from 4-5:30 PM, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) organizes its seventh Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting at the St. Martin's Home in St. John's. This meeting is specifically organized to support those who are currently providing care, have provided care, or are going to provide care to someone with Alzheimer's disease or dementia. The WYCCF invites everyone in this situation to come by and share, listen, and learn through shared experiences. Psychiatrist Dr. Kitty Pelswijk will be present during this meeting to answer …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42600-wyccf-is-organizing-the-8th-alzheimer-s-support-group-meeting-this-saturday.html
Home Local News WYCCF is organizing the 8th Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting this Saturday. |...
Latest Local News
Prime Distributors, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Domino’s Pizza, Island 92 And Winair...
Pop Up Clinic next toSt. Maarten Veterinary Clinic in Cay HillMarch 27 - 31, 2023 PHILIPSBURG:--- US-based nonprofit, 4 Leaf Rover is teaming up with local animal welfare organizations, The St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation, SXM PAWS, Animal Defen...
French car chase ended on Arch Road, two arrested. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- On Thursday morning March 16th 2023 approximately 3.30amCentral Dispatch was alerted of a car chase from French Quarter coming towards the Belvedere Border. According to the preliminary information. The French officers attempted to sto...
French car chase ended on Arch Road, two arrested. | SMN...
PHILIPSBURG:--- On Thursday morning March 16th 2023 approximately 3.30amCentral Dispatch was alerted of a car chase from French Quarter coming towards the Belvedere Border. According to the preliminary information. The French officers attempted to sto...
WIPM 3 seats in Saba elections, PEP two seats. | SMN NEWS
SABA:---The Windward Islands People’s Movement (WIPM) of Bruce Zagers won Saba’s Island Council elections on Wednesday with three seats. The new Party for Progress, Equality, and Prosperity (PEP) of Saskia Matthew secured two seats in the Island Counci...
WIPM 3 seats in Saba elections, PEP two seats. | SMN...
SABA:---The Windward Islands People’s Movement (WIPM) of Bruce Zagers won Saba’s Island Council elections on Wednesday with three seats. The new Party for Progress, Equality, and Prosperity (PEP) of Saskia Matthew secured two seats in the Island Counci...
Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the National Ordinance stipulating...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 16, 2023. The Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on March 15, 2023, will be reconvened on Thursday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of th...
View comments
Hide comments