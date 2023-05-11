WYCCF is organizing the 9th Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting with focus on selfcare for caregivers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, May 20th, 2023, from 4-5:30 PM, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) organizes its ninth Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting at the St. Martin's Home in St. John's. This meeting is specifically organized to support those who are currently providing care, have provided care, or are going to provide care to someone with Alzheimer's or dementia. The WYCCF invites everyone in this situation to come by and share, listen, and learn through shared experiences. This meeting will have a special theme: Self-care for caregivers, which is why healthcare …Read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42932-dutch-citizens-launch-legal-action-against-the-netherlands-over-climate-impacts-on-caribbean-island-bonaire.html
Home Local News WYCCF is organizing the 9th Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting with focus on...
Latest Local News
Dutch citizens launch legal action against The Netherlands over climate impacts...
The Hague/Kralendijk:--- Residents and Dutch citizens of Bonaire, together with Greenpeace Netherlands, today launched a legal action over the government’s failure to protect the Caribbean island against climate change impacts. Bonaire, a former ...
PHILIPSBURG:--- With the Carnival Period now over, the Sint Maarten Police Force has resumed carrying out controls on vehicles to ensure compliance with unpaid taxes, technical requirements, and vehicle documentation as required by law.On Tuesday, May ...
Two suspects arrested with firearm during general police controls in the...
PHILIPSBURG:--- With the Carnival Period now over, the Sint Maarten Police Force has resumed carrying out controls on vehicles to ensure compliance with unpaid taxes, technical requirements, and vehicle documentation as required by law.On Tuesday, May ...
The winning Calypso Trio collects prize monies and pays a courtesy visit to Sponsor....
PHILIPSBURG:--- The winning trio of the recently held NAGICO Senior Calypso Competition paid a courtesy visit to the Head Office of NAGICO Insurances on Monday, to collect their prizes and to personally thank the Headline Sponsors for supporting the ar...
The winning Calypso Trio collects prize monies and pays a courtesy...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The winning trio of the recently held NAGICO Senior Calypso Competition paid a courtesy visit to the Head Office of NAGICO Insurances on Monday, to collect their prizes and to personally thank the Headline Sponsors for supporting the ar...
Bram Streppel is Saba’s new Island Secretary. | SMN NEWS
SABA:--- The Executive Council of Saba will appoint Bram Streppel as the new permanent Island Secretary. He will start in the position on August 1st, 2023. Bram is currently domain manager at the municipality of Velsen, in the European Netherlands, and...
Bram Streppel is Saba’s new Island Secretary. | SMN NEWS
SABA:--- The Executive Council of Saba will appoint Bram Streppel as the new permanent Island Secretary. He will start in the position on August 1st, 2023. Bram is currently domain manager at the municipality of Velsen, in the European Netherlands, and...
Prime Minister to Attend CCEC. | SMN NEWS
PHILIPSBURG:--- Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs will be attending the Caribbean Climate and Energy Conference (CCEC) in Aruba this week. With the hosting of this conference, by Aruba and the Netherlands, the Kingdom o...
View comments
Hide comments