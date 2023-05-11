WYCCF is organizing the 9th Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting with focus on selfcare for caregivers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, May 20th, 2023, from 4-5:30 PM, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) organizes its ninth Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting at the St. Martin's Home in St. John's. This meeting is specifically organized to support those who are currently providing care, have provided care, or are going to provide care to someone with Alzheimer's or dementia. The WYCCF invites everyone in this situation to come by and share, listen, and learn through shared experiences. This meeting will have a special theme: Self-care for caregivers, which is why healthcare …