Young Talents Caribbean Region 2023 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science. | SMN NEWS

Breaking barriers for women in Caribbean Science, Technology, and Innovations.

Kingston, Jamaica:--- “The world needs science and science needs women”. The Young Talents Caribbean Region L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science programme is a joint programme between L’Oréal Caribe, the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean, and the Caribbean Academy of Sciences – all seeking to connect the dots between Caribbean development challenges, scientific research, and women empowerment.

SUPPORTING CARIBBEAN WOMEN IN SCIENCE

The Caribbean’s development is intrinsically linked to …