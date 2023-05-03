Youth Health Care Closed May 8-12. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public, that Youth Health Care (YHC) will be closed from Monday, May 8 to Friday, May 12.



There will be no YHC services related to childhood vaccinations and the baby clinic, as the team will be attending childhood development training.



YHC will resume regular services as of Monday, May 15.