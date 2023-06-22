Youth Health Care Kicks Off its 6th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Youth Health Care from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), this week – Friday, June 23rd - kicks off its 6th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Contest.



The contest is in connection with World Breastfeeding Week 2023. The contest runs until August 3, 2023. The theme is “Enabling breastfeeding, making a difference for working parents.”



To enter the contest, you can send an email to youthhealthcare@sintmaartengov.org; you must include your name, telephone number, a description of the photo and …