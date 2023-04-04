Zr.Ms. Holland intercepted more than 2.2 tons of cocaine in four days. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:--- The Dutch Navy Ship Zr.Ms. Holland on March 10 and 13, intercepted four drug transportations in the Caribbean Sea and confiscated more than 2.2 tons of cocaine.

The so-called go-fasts were discovered by the maritime patrol aircraft of the Coastguard Dutch Caribbean Region. After the notification about the go-fasts, the Zr.Ms. Holland sent the onboard helicopter of the American Coast Guard, as well as two fast interceptor boats in their direction. Two of the four go-fasts immediately surrendered, the other two only after a few warning shots were fired.

The total of ten suspects …