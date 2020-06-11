1 COVID-19 patient re-hospitalised, new suspected case hospitalised | THE DAILY HERALD



PHILIPSBURG–One coronavirus patient was readmitted to the medical facility at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) on June 8 with non-COVID-19-related medical issues, while a second suspected case was admitted to a separate medical facility on the evening of June 9 in critical condition.

The suspected case has been tested for COVID-19 and the results are pending. One of the patients is admitted to the COVID-19 medical pavilion at SMMC and the other at the medical tent at SMMC.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said on Wednesday that the patient who had been readmitted, was the country’s last patient who had been positive for a while and was readmitted due to non-COVID-19-related medical issues. She said the patient had been in and out of the medical facility and government prays for his recovery. She wishes the family much strength.

According to figures released by the Department of Communication, as of June 9, there had been 39 persons in self-quarantine (minus five); one in self-isolation (minus one); 473 tested (plus one);77 positive (55 male and 22 female cases); 395 negative cases (plus two); one inconclusive, 15 deceased and 61 recovered. The active cases on record as of June 9 had been one.

“My heart goes out to all those who lost a loved one as a result of COVID-19 as it is not a normal time to be able to mourn properly,” Jacobs said noting that as the country continues to de-escalate, government will continue to remember and commemorate “our 15 fallen soldiers and give love and light to the [families – Ed.] who are dealing with the grief and loss” in addition to the other challenges being faced currently.

