10 candidates vie for Miss France pageant | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Miss Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy Committee is preparing a special edition to celebrate its tenth anniversary in the Miss France organisation family with an election/gala evening for the ten selected candidates at Villa Les Jardins de Bellevue on Friday, July 29.

The candidates, seven from St. Martin and three from St. Barths, are: No. 1 – Andréa Aladin (22 years old, 1 metre (m) 70 centimetres in height); No. 2 – Dana Tordjman (19, 1m78), No. 3 – Kitana Peter (20, 1m72), No. 4 – Bédelya Hunt (24, 1m71), No. 5 – Henriette Constandinou (21, 1m70), No. 6 – Chelsea Hodge (18, 1m75), No. 7 – Tessier Inès (20, 1m70), No. 8 – Cassandre Martin (23, 1m71), No. 9 – Anna Tretiacoff and No. 10 – Oeggerli Anaïs (20, 1m78).

To enhance the elegance of the evening, Miss France 2022 Diane Leyre will be present along with artistes Thierry Cham, Kenyo Baly and Roxsy.

The 10 candidates will perform under the theme “The Walk of Fame” which will bring back the magic of iconic movies, under the eyes of guests and personalities. A cocktail party with musical entertainment will close the evening.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/10-candidates-vie-for-miss-france-pageant