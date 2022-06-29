100 people collect trash from Mullet Bay Beach | THE DAILY HERALD

Nature Foundation St. Maarten partnered with CC1 St. Maarten and Corona Beer in a successful clean-up of Mullet Bay.

PHILIPSBURG–Nature Foundation St. Maarten partnered with CC1 St. Maarten and Corona Beer in a successful clean-up of Mullet Bay in honour of World Ocean Day, June 10. Nearly 100 people came out and collected more than 1955.6lbs (887kgs) of litter.

Nearly 100 people came out to collect trash from the beach.

This beach clean-up is one of the many activities listed under the In-No-Plastic Project that aims to prevent, remove, and repurpose marine plastic litter.

Partner CC1 is one of the biggest distribution companies in beverages, water, liquors, beers, and wine on St. Maarten. CC1 organized the clean-up in partnership with Corona Beer, and donated free beer, water, and pizza to all participants, and three cases of beer as a prize.

Various groups collected over 100lbs of litter per group, with the winning group of four people collecting 427.1lbs (193.7kg).

“This clean-up was a huge success!”, said Alice Manley, In-No-Plastic Project Coordinator. “We were amazed with the support from our community, seeing many new and known faces, and their efforts in collecting as much trash as possible. Many individuals at the clean-up expressed their concerns with how much trash they found, and that they would like to do more for our island.”

Most of the clean-up participants were under the age of 18, and many had stated that they received presentations from Nature Foundation at their schools or that they had attended a free Nature Foundation educational event in the past. “We are grateful that our education efforts are showing a positive impact in St. Maarten’s youth!”, Manley said.

In-No-Plastic Project is supported by a consortium of 17 partners and 10 different countries in Europe and the Caribbean. Nature Foundation works alongside Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), a partner participating in the In-No-Plastic project in the development and execution of this project.

In-No-Plastic started in October 2020 and is a three-year project funded with a 7.4-million-euro grant from the EU H2020 research project, funded under the call “Pilot action from the removal of Marine plastics and litter”, Topic ID: CE-FNR-09-2020 (Grant Agreement 10100612).

Schools, groups, and businesses are welcome to reach out to Nature Foundation to request a presentation or assistance from Nature Foundation for any educational activity. These activities could take place in a class, or at another location if requested.

To learn more about this project, you can check out Nature Foundation’s website. You can also follow Nature Foundation on social media to keep up to date with our work and learn when future clean-ups will occur. If you are interested in joining the Nature Foundation’s volunteer list to receive emails about volunteer opportunities, contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/100-people-collect-trash-from-mullet-bay-beach