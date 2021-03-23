10,000 persons registered for COVID-19 vaccination | THE DAILY HERALD

CPS is located in the Vineyard Building

PHILIPSBURG–Exactly one month after the vaccination campaign started in St. Maarten, 10,000 persons have registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, March 22.

This group consists of roughly 900 medical frontline workers, 3,000 persons ages 60 years or older, 2,200 persons with underlying medical conditions, and the remaining 3,900 essential workers and persons ages 18-59 without underlying medical conditions.

The Vaccine Management Team (VMT) said in the press release on Monday that currently only the first three priority risk groups are being called forward to receive their vaccine. The VMT expects to continue to the final two groups soon.

According to the release, the aim remains to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the population before the start of the hurricane season. Additionally, the VMT said it would like to keep the case number low to prevent another outbreak of active cases as is currently the case on Curaçao and Bonaire due to the more contagious United Kingdom (UK) variant, which has also been found in St. Maarten.

More registrations are needed for the VMT to reach herd immunity and prevent the virus from spreading, so the vaccination rate can be up scaled accordingly.

For those persons who are still doubtful, the VMT is planning different outreach activities to provide information and assistance with the registration process. This service is currently also provided at the Cole Bay and Dutch Quarter Community Help Desks between 9:30am and 12:30pm on weekdays. Persons are advised to bring any form of identification (ID) to register on the spot.

The VMT and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Collective Prevention Services (CPS) also offer information sessions for organisations. To set up an information session, send an email to

Registration can be done via the online registration form which is available in English, Spanish, and Creole, and can be found via

https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb.

“If you have a friend, parent, neighbour, or relative that may need assistance with registration, transportation, or emotional support, CPS asks the community to ‘please do your part’,” said the release.

The paper-based “COVID Vaccine Registration Form” can be picked up at several locations, including CPS at the Vineyard Office Park Building, the Division of Labor Affairs at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center in Simpson Bay, doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building, and select pharmacies.

Persons who may need help with the registration process, their appointment, or wish for more information about the vaccination campaign, can also call CPS at 914 or email

