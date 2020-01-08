11 new Immigration officers sworn in | THE DAILY HERALD

Interim Justice Minister Egbert Doran (centre, with suit) surrounded by the 11 new Immigration officers.

PHILIPSBURG–Interim Justice Minister Egbert Doran swore in eleven new Immigration officers during a ceremony at the Philipsburg police station on Monday, January 6.

The new officers – one man and 10 women – did the theoretical part of their training in early 2018, followed by practical on-the-job training in 2019.

“The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM and Immigration Department can now boast of having a new class of full-fledged Immigration officers added to its service,” said police in a press release on Tuesday.

Doran said in his address that he is very proud of this immigration class. He said he knows most of them personally, having gone to school with some. “I am pleased that our young people are developing and progressing positively, and that says a lot about our country,” said Doran.

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining credibility and integrity.

“If you damage your brain, you cannot replace your brain cells. The same happens if you damage your credibility, as you cannot replace your credibility. If you damage your integrity you also cannot replace this. This means if your credibility is compromised, you are no longer reliable. If your integrity is compromised, you are no longer trustworthy and you are perceived as dishonest and having weak or no moral principles,” said Doran.

He concluded by wishing the new officers well and said he foresaw them having “long-lasting and productive careers in the justice field.”

Doran also accepted the oaths of five officers of the police detachment from the Netherlands and two members of the Royal Dutch Marechaussee KMar at Monday’s ceremony. “These colleagues will support the police and Immigration Department during their work period in St. Maarten,” said police.

Police Inspectors Claudio Ellis and Hensley Roumou, who both completed training in “Senior police Administration” at the Canadian Police Academy, were specially recognised during the ceremony.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93820-11-new-immigration-officers-sworn-in