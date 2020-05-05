11 persons tested for COVID-19 at French Quarter mobile screening | THE DAILY HERALD

Medical personnel with the Red Cross testing bus in French Quarter (from left) Sharon Toulen, St. Martin Santé President Chantale Thibault, Nicolas Murat, and Linda Hery. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–Eleven persons underwent the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 in French Quarter on Monday at the start of a targeted screening of persons in the districts; the first phase of a wider plan to expand testing.

Association St. Martin Santé President Chantale Thibault said 40 persons had voluntarily attended the mobile screening opportunity set up at Maison des Quartier near the stadium.

A Red Cross bus has been outfitted for tests and consultations by nurses and doctors. Of the 40 persons who showed up between 9:00am and 1:00pm, 11 were recommended to have the test. Information on hygiene and protection measures was also given in French, English and Spanish.

The tests are sent to Guadeloupe by plane every day with results expected back the following day. The goal is to identify individuals who may be showing signs of COVID-19 infection, even if symptoms are mild; to perform a clinical examination; and, if necessary, to test the individual.

Districts selected are more likely to have vulnerable persons susceptible to illness who for whatever reasons find it difficult to visit a doctor, who may be living in unsuitable housing or housing where multiple persons are living, thereby increasing the risk of spreading the virus.

Persons having a positive result of the PCR test will be contacted again, monitored, and, if necessary, taken into care.

Persons having at least one of the following symptoms – sore throat, cough, sneezing, breathlessness, fever, fatigue, diarrhoea, or vomiting – are asked to come to the Red Cross bus in the district for a consultation. An ID card, insurance document is required.

Testing continues again today, Tuesday, May 5, in French Quarter at the former Gendarmerie station. Remaining days are Wednesday, May 6, St. James; Thursday, May 7, Sandy Ground (cultural centre); Monday, May 11, French Quartier (Maison de Quartier); Tuesday, May 12, Agrément; Wednesday, May 13, St. James; Thursday, May 14, Sandy Ground (cultural centre).

This operation is conducted with the participation of the Collectivité, Préfecture, French Red Cross, Association St. Martin Santé, regional health agency ARS, the district councils of St. Martin, and health professionals.

