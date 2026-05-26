11 unlicensed rafts in Spanish Water | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD0–Curaçao’s ”Project-team Toezicht & Handhaving” (PTH), together with the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, carried out inspections at Spanish Water on May 22, resulting in the discovery of eleven rafts operating without valid permits. The controls took place across several bays within the area, one of Curaçao’s busiest locations for recreational boating and water-sports.

According to a report, inspectors found multiple floating structures that did not possess the required permits under existing maritime regulations. PTH officials left formal notices at the affected rafts requesting that the owners contact authorities regarding their legal status and permit situation.

Spanish Water has been under increased scrutiny for some time due to concerns surrounding illegal moorings, unregistered floating structures and violations of maritime regulations. Authorities stated that the checks form part of ongoing efforts to improve oversight, safety and compliance within Curaçao’s coastal and recreational marine areas.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/11-unlicensed-rafts-in-spanish-water