117 fines issued on one day for various traffic violations | THE DAILY HERALD

Traffic controls at the parking area of the St. Maarten Football Federation mini-field at Emilio Wilson Park.

PHILIPSBURG–A group of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM Traffic Department officers issued a total of 117 fines to owners of cars and scooters in one day. The controls took place earlier this week.

Most of the vehicles did not meet the technical requirements or the drivers could not present a driver’s licence or other documents. KPSM warns motorists that they must have their vehicles in technical working order and have their car registration documents in their vehicle when driving on public roads.

Several drivers were also fined for driving without seatbelts. Scooter riders were fined for not wearing a helmet.

Specific attention was paid to riders without helmets and drivers not wearing a seatbelt, as several drivers have been injured in the recent past because they did not wear a helmet.

Motorcyclists need to take additional precautions to protect their body, KPSM warned. “The most important place to start is by protecting the head, seeing that the head and brain is most vulnerable to injury in a motorcycle accident. A motorcycle does not provide the structural protection that a car does to keep drivers safe in the event of an accident.”

Police said it is important for motorcyclists to understand the risks of riding without a helmet. “Riding a motorcycle gives riders a sense of freedom on the open road. However, there are serious dangers involved in riding without a helmet.”

Car drivers are also warned to be cautious. “Driver safety is very important. When you’re behind the wheel, your actions will affect you, others in the car, and anyone else who happens to be on the road near you,” police said. “Always wear your seatbelt when the car is in motion. If you don’t like wearing a seatbelt or don’t find the task to be very important, we warn you that wearing a seatbelt is required by law.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/117-fines-issued-on-one-day-for-various-traffic-violations