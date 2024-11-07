12 pupils to advance to Spelling Bee Semi-Finals | THE DAILY HERALD

Pupils will compete again during the semi-finals on November 17.





PHILIPSBURG–On Sunday, November 3, the Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle hosted the Preliminary Round of its 10th Annual Spelling Bee at the Belair Community Center. A total of 35 pupils ages nine to eleven, from various primary schools across Dutch St. Maarten and Anguilla, competed.

The preliminary round involved a written test, with pupils given 30 seconds to write down words after hearing them used in sentences.

Advancing to the Semi-Finals with scores of 18 points are Aatya Naveenkumar (Alwyn Allison, Anguilla), Amyra Ottley and Karran Gianchandani (MAC-JAG), Moriah Stewart (Seventh-Day Adventist) and Abhiram Lulla (St. Dominic).

Scoring 19 points were Maliyah Muckett (Alwyn Allison, Anguilla), Tianna Pinard and Mannat Sharma (MAC-JAG), Arudra Bharrat and Elenor Bradshaw (Orealia Kelly, Anguilla). Kiv Leyretana (Asha Stevens) and Meher Rajani (MAC-JAG) achieved perfect scores of 20 points.

The Semi-Final Round will take place on November 17 at the Belair Center, where pupils will spell words on stage. The top five from this round will advance to the Finals on November 24, held at the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) Auditorium.

Rotary Club St. Maarten-Mid Isle extends its gratitude to the participating schools, volunteers and sponsors, including Saint Maarten Shipping and Stevedoring, ICC Cargo, Give & Take and Rotary District 7020.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/12-pupils-to-advance-to-spelling-bee-semi-finals