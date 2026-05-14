12-year-old girl found after missing for 3 days | THE DAILY HERALD

The Statia police station where a suspect is currently in custody.

ST.EUSTATIUS–Kattaleya Margarita, 12 years of age was found alive on Thursday May 14th. She was last seen on Tuesday May 12th, 2026 at 7:00am. After she was reported missing, an island-wide search commenced to try to locate her current location. It was reported that she was last seen entering a silver vehicle near the Census Office.

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force and residents on the island kicked off an island-wide search for the missing young child. The police asked the public to help with any information they thought might bring the young child home. Person in the public on Thursday started to conduct a grid search where they went from village to village trying to find her. A town fryer was going around the island with an announcer telling the little girl to come home and how much she was loved.

While this was going on, 5 groups had been formed to search various locations where they had convened at Wilhelmina park. This grid search was arranged by one lady who said this is what the community could do to help find this child. Persons in the public had arranged group prayer for 12:00pm and 6:00pm for her safe recovery.

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) confirmed that 12-year-old Kattaleya Margarita, who was reported missing on St. Eustatius, has been found.

KPCN would like to thank the community of St. Eustatius and all partners for their assistance and cooperation during the search.

Phones were ringing around the island spreading the news that the child had been found and is alive. The investigation department is currently handling the case further. No further details came forth from the police while they carried out their investigation into the missing 12 year old child. One person is currently in police custody related to the missing child case.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/12-year-old-girl-found-after-missing-for-3-days