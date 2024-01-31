120 students participate in PSVE’s tenth edition of Interview Project | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Academy PSVE recently recognised Alita Singh for her commitment to the school’s Interview Project and to its students in the past 10 years. Singh started as an interviewer a decade ago and continues to dedicate her time and expertise to aid students in their growth and development annually. In photo: Interim Executive Director for Academy and PSVE Drs. Tallulah Baly-Vanterpool with long-time Interview Project interviewer Alita Singh and PSVE Job Training Coordinator Marisha Olivacce, M.Ed.

EBENEZER–St. Maarten Academy PSVE in Ebenezer recently celebrated the 10th edition of its Interview Project, an initiative aimed at preparing third and fourth form students for the professional world. This milestone was marked by the participation of 120 students engaging in one-on-one mock job interviews with representatives from various organisations, businesses, and volunteers.

The format of the project involved pairing students with interviewers who conducted live interviews based on the students’ resumes and cover letters. The interviewers played a crucial role in assessing the students’ suitability for employment, providing constructive feedback on their performance, language, resume, cover letter, and appearance. This interaction aimed to help students identify their strengths and weaknesses in a professional setting.

Lending their time to the project were Minerva Hughes, Kevin James, Adelena Chandler, Shavon Kelly, Sheena Cole-Cannegieter, Jadesca Carti, Shobhan Giterson, Amanda Bedminister, Javier Vincente and Alita Singh. They brought their knowledge and experience from their career paths as well as their organisations: Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, The Morgan Resort Spa Village, Chai Concierge, Port St. Maarten, Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA, and the Office of the Attorney-General/Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition to the mock interviews, the project included a workshop component covering eight topics related to the professional work world. The workshops aimed to enhance students' employability skills and covered various aspects such as professional attire, workplace etiquette, self-control, and making a mark in the workplace.

The project included a workshop component covering eight topics related to the professional work world. The workshops designed to enhance the students’ employability skills covered

“Power Dressing for Success: Navigating Professional Attire in the Workplace” by Tammy from T’s Closet, “Polished Presence: Power Dressing and Personality Mastery for the Workplace” by Zillah Duzon from Jolie Duzon, “Etiquette Workplace Toolkit: The Power of Self-Control” by Amanda Bedminister from CHAI Concierge and “Initiate to Elevate: Making Your Mark in the Workplace” by Dr. Ife Badejo from Islandpreneur.

The other four workshops with the same goal were “Workplace Wellness: Harmony Within – Creating Boundaries for A Better You” by Nkosasana Illis from VOICES, “Cultivating and Maintaining Positivity at Work” by Ramonda Hanze from Mindful Elevation, “The Hospitality Industry and the Mindset Needed to Succeed” by David Seeman from The Morgan Resort Spa Village and “Interview IQ Boost: Job Interview Preparation & Skills” by Wallenda Matser from Senitel Accountants & Consultants.

The project's success was further emphasised by the prequel, the Assessment Consultation, where teachers and students discussed their job training performance from December 2023. This consultation helped identify students’ weaknesses, enabling efforts to improve productivity and overall output.

An assembly for all participating students preceded the mock interviews and workshops, featuring words of encouragement from alumnus Javier Arrindell, who shared his experiences and growth in his career. PSVE Acting Principal Monique Beek also offered words of support during the assembly.

The Interview Project, initiated in 2014 as an addition to Simulation Day, has evolved into a valuable initiative. PSVE Job Training Coordinator Marisha Olivacce, M.Ed., expressed gratitude for the business community’s praise, highlighting the valuable insights gained from roundtable discussions with interviewers.

Recognition was also given to Singh for her decade-long commitment to the project as an interviewer and continuing to contribute time and expertise to student growth and development annually.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/120-students-participate-in-psve-s-tenth-edition-of-interview-project