122 earned papers from NIPA in 2025 | THE DAILY HERALD

CAY HILL–The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) celebrated its annual graduation ceremony last Friday, which featured 99 out of the 122 students who received their diplomas and certificates this year across a range of technical and vocational programmes.

Under the theme, “From Here, We Soar”, the graduation evening had several speakers and memorable moments.

Valedictorian Deondro Pantophlet, a Level Two graduate of the Electrical Installation programme, delivered a heartfelt speech that focused on the perseverance and unity of the graduating class.

The keynote address was delivered by Clara Reyes, head of the government’s Department of Culture. She shared an inspiring message that emphasised purpose, creativity and connection to community.

The Adjunct Director’s address was delivered by Raymond Romney, who commended the graduates for their dedication and resilience, and reflected on the institute’s role in shaping the country’s workforce.

Chairperson of NIPA’s Board of Directors, Peggy-Ann Dros-Richardson, delivered the official board address and read a message on behalf of Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs, who was unable to attend the ceremony.

Two students from NIPA’s International Hospitality Management and Entrepreneurship programme were recognised for successfully completing their first year. These students will now continue their studies in the Netherlands for the second and third years of the programme.

In a press release, NIPA said it was proud that many graduates have already found employment, transitioning directly from their internships into the workforce.

When the ceremony ended, graduates symbolically moved their tassels from right to left, signifying their official transition from student to graduate.

“NIPA extends its heartfelt congratulations to all graduates and expresses sincere gratitude to faculty, families, internship partners and community supporters who made their success possible,” it was stated in the press release.

Deondro Panthophlet (centre) was the valedictorian of this year’s graduating class.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/122-earned-papers-from-nipa-in-2025