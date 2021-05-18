132 streetlights not working in town, PPB wants urgent action | THE DAILY HERALD

The Clem Labega Square in darkness.

PHILIPSBURG–With large sections of Philipsburg in darkness at night with 132 lights still not working and 100 businesses closed, the Philipsburg Promotional Board (PPB) is calling on authorities to urgently address this matter and help in the revival of the country’s capital.

PPB had conducted a streetlights survey of all streets and alleys in Philipsburg in December 2020. The survey found that there had been138 lights not working (with the exception of Boardwalk Boulevard). The report was turned over to authorities, however, to date only a handful of the many lights and fixtures have been replaced. A follow-up survey done over the weekend found that there were still 132 streetlights still out in Philipsburg.

PPB has been engaged in ongoing initiatives to grow Philipsburg daytime economy and regenerate its night-time economy and has been making efforts to encourage government to improve the lighting in the capital. PPB said improper lighting in Philipsburg has had a negative impact on afternoon shopping in the district for many years, and since the passing of Hurricane Irma in 2017 the situation has worsened. According to PPB, areas such as the Clem Labega Square, which is the main parking area in the centre of town, is in darkness nightly, which is also a grave safety threat for individuals and families returning to their vehicles.

“This has significantly deterred residents and tourists from fraternising the capital for afternoon shopping and evening activities in Philipsburg,” PPB President Valentin Davis said.

Another vital social area in the centre of Philipsburg, the Cyrus Wathey Square is also in darkness nightly, making it un-welcoming…for residents and tourists.”

PPB believes that attention should be given to growing an evening and night economy in the capital, which it said will surely enhance the afternoon shopping possibilities greatly with residents and stayover tourists. “Over the past years, the evening and night economy has been stagnant and almost non-existent in the capital. The daytime economy itself has experienced a significant drop of attracting stayover tourists over the years and now with the impact of the [coronavirus – Ed.] COVID-19 pandemic, there are close to 100 retail establishments closed down in the capital,” Davis said.

“This is the time to give Philipsburg attention and reverse the current trend to motivate more foot traffic for afternoon shopping and revitalise the capital. With several hotel rooms, casinos, bars and restaurants and other business establishments in Philipsburg that are hurting, PPB feels it is prudent for government to pursue and give the capital vital attention to enhance its day and night-time economies, which is likely to open up jobs and new investment possibilities.”

PPB said it is essential to enhance the business climate in the evening and night-time hours in the capital. “PPB believes that these are items that can be handled easily and quickly, that will contribute significantly to not just those that do business in the capital throughout the night-time, but also those that live in town, attend evening service at the various churches in the capital, attend cultural events at the Philipsburg Cultural Center and guests returning to the many hotels located throughout Philipsburg, while creating a sense of safety and security. Hotel occupancies are also said to be affected greatly throughout the capital, because of the dark alleys and parking areas.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/132-streetlights-not-working-in-town-ppb-wants-urgent-action