135 Years of Catholic Education celebrated with mass, rhythm fest | THE DAILY HERALD

Students performing.

PHILIPSBURG–The Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten (SKOS) marked a historic milestone on June 2, celebrating 135 years of Catholic education on the island with a special Mass and Rhythm Fest at the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium.

Students and staff gathered under the theme “Faith, Knowledge, and Legacy,” honouring more than a century of educational and spiritual service. The day began with a Mass and continued with energetic performances by students and school staff.

Catholic education in St. Maarten began in 1890, when six Dominican Sisters from Voorschoten, the Netherlands, arrived on the island following a vision initiated by Fr. Stephanus Nieuwenhuis and made a reality by parish priest Father Jordanus Onderwater. On June 2, 1890, they officially opened the island’s first Catholic school – St. Joseph School – housed in the same building as their convent on Front Street.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/135-years-of-catholic-education-celebrated-with-mass-rhythm-fest