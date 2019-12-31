1,420 voting cards not delivered | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Can be picked up at Civil Registry ~

PHILIPSBURG–The Department of Civil Registry has announced that it received 1,420 undelivered voting cards back from Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS) on Monday, December 30.

The Civil Registry “strongly urges” eligible voters who had not received their voting cards by Monday, December 30, to report to the Civil Registry Department on the following date and times to pick up their voting cards:

January 2 and 3, 2020, between 8:30am and 4:00pm; January 4, 2020, between 8:30am and 12:00pm; January 6, 7 and 8, 2020, between 8:30am and 7:00pm.

Everyone collecting his or her voting card must present a valid St. Maarten identification card, driver’s licence or passport.

For more information about voting cards or picking up documents, call the Civil Registry Department at tel. 542-0652.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93656-1-420-voting-cards-not-delivered