15 Royal Netherlands Marechaussee cadets complete initial training phase | THE DAILY HERALD

Cadets are ready to start the advanced training programme.

KRALENDIJK–Fifteen cadets of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee successfully completed the first phase of their training on Friday, March 6, marking the start of their advanced programme. The initial five-day field exercise focused on developing teamwork, discipline, and perseverance.

During the intensive exercise, the cadets participated in activities including setting up a camp together, completing operational assignments, and engaging in rigorous physical training.

The week concluded with a formal handover ceremony, during which instructors from training organisation Velitt transferred the cadets to the leadership of the Marechaussee. At the ceremony, Marcel de Groot, Deputy Brigade Commander for the Caribbean, addressed the cadets, highlighting the responsibility, discipline, and commitment required both in training and in active duty.

The cadets will soon travel to the Netherlands for three months to continue their advanced training in Apeldoorn, participating in additional theoretical and practical modules to prepare them for their law enforcement duties.

After completing their training in the Netherlands, they will return to Bonaire to continue service within the Caribbean Netherlands. This new cohort will further strengthen law enforcement capacity and professionalism across Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/15-royal-netherlands-marechaussee-cadets-complete-initial-training-phase