15-year-old hurt in shooting incident | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) has confirmed that there was a shooting incident in the North Hill village.

Officers received the report at 6:11am on Thursday and went to the scene where a fifteen-year-old boy had sustained a head injury. He is currently warded at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The police are carrying out investigations into the incident and are asking for anyone with information that can assist to contact the police at (264)497-2333 or submit a report to their confidential website www.gov.ai/911.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/15-year-old-hurt-in-shooting-incident