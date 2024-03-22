$150 fine imposed for wearing mask during Carnival Jump-Up | THE DAILY HERALD

Individuals wearing masks during Jump-Up events will be cautioned to remove them.





PHILIPSBURG–In collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has announced that individuals wearing masks during Jump-Up events will be cautioned to remove them. Failure to comply may result in a fine of US $150.

Furthermore, KPSM has opted to reroute the “Fitness Jump-Up” scheduled for today, Friday, March 22, away from Front Street. This decision prioritises the safety of revellers and bystanders, fostering a secure environment for all involved.

Emphasising the importance of proactive communication, KPSM has issued multiple press releases outlining safety measures, particularly in light of past incidents during the Causeway Jump-Up. These communications serve as reminders for the public to uphold safety protocols and cooperate with law enforcement.

As Carnival approaches, KPSM urges all carnival-goers to work collaboratively with authorities and adhere to safety guidelines throughout the festivities, ensuring a memorable and secure experience for everyone involved.

