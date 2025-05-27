150 million euros in Dutch funds for energy transition | THE DAILY HERALD

As part of the conference, the official opening of the wind farm at Koraal Tabak also took place. Among other things, a plaque anchored in a rock was unveiled.





THE HAGUE–The Dutch government is allocating 150 million euros from the SDE++ (Stimulation of Sustainable Energy Production and Climate Transition) programme to support energy transition in Curaçao, Aruba and St. Maarten.

The announcement was made by Minister of Climate and Green Growth Sophie Hermans during the Caribbean Climate and Energy Conference in Curaçao. This follows through on a previous commitment by former minister Rob Jetten to open the SDE++ programme to the Caribbean parts of the kingdom.

The subsidy is specifically aimed at establishing the necessary infrastructure and conditions to professionalise the islands’ energy systems. It is not intended for direct investment in renewable energy production, such as wind farms or solar parks. According to Hermans, there is already sufficient commercial interest for those types of energy projects.

Of the total 150 million euros, 62.9 million is earmarked for Curaçao, 53.6 million for Aruba and 33.46 million for St. Maarten. The funding is expected to accelerate the islands’ transition to more resilient and sustainable energy systems, helping them reduce their dependence on fossil fuels and better prepare for future climate challenges.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/150-million-euros-in-dutch-funds-for-energy-transition