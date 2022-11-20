16 contractors attend SZV’s public tender for new office info session | THE DAILY HERALD

Architect’s impression of the initial exterior design of the new SZV office building.

PHILIPSBURG–Social and Health Insurances SZV hosted a general information session at the University of St. Martin (USM) about the public tender for the pre-selection of contractors for the construction of the new SZV Office in Cay Hill, on Tuesday, November 15.

The information session was an additional opportunity for interested contractors to ask questions about the construction project and the pre-selection process of qualified tenderers.

“The construction of our own office is an important event in the history of SZV and is set to save us about two million [Netherlands Antillean – Ed.] guilders per year on rent. As a semi-public institution, we must be transparent in selecting the best contractor. The information session was important to be sure we make the information about this opportunity as accessible as possible for interested contractors,” said Glen Carty, Director SZV.

Sixteen interested contractors were in attendance. Carty shared opening remarks and SZV Project Manager for the construction of the new SZV Office, Parveen Boertje elaborated on the project’s scope and the two-phase public tender procedure.

Boertje said, “Establishing this office is part of the transition process of SZV. We are developing into a more modern organisation where employees can collaborate in an efficient working space that makes it possible to create a great work environment that promotes excellent service to our clients. Our new office building and the community plaza are where all of this will come together.”

Additional details on the public tender for the pre-selection of the contractor for the new SZV Office are available at

www.szv.sx. Interested contractors can still request the “Request for Information” via

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloakcbffe8a85338bab6fa07fa35a4ada7e2’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addycbffe8a85338bab6fa07fa35a4ada7e2 = ‘szvtender’ + ‘@’;

addycbffe8a85338bab6fa07fa35a4ada7e2 = addycbffe8a85338bab6fa07fa35a4ada7e2 + ‘szv’ + ‘.’ + ‘sx’;

var addy_textcbffe8a85338bab6fa07fa35a4ada7e2 = ‘szvtender’ + ‘@’ + ‘szv’ + ‘.’ + ‘sx’;document.getElementById(‘cloakcbffe8a85338bab6fa07fa35a4ada7e2’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textcbffe8a85338bab6fa07fa35a4ada7e2+”;

. The closing date to submit the information is December 5, at noon. Construction is tentatively set to commence in the second quarter of 2023.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/16-contractors-attend-szv-s-public-tender-for-new-office-info-session