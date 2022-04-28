16 schools participated in ‘King’s Games’ on Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

Sister Magda Primary School pupils during the “King’s Games” event on Friday.

PHILIPSBURG–More than 4,000 pupils are feeling fit after the successful “King’s Games” event held at sixteen participating elementary schools on Friday, April 22.

The games, which take place yearly, are traditionally held prior to King’s Day – all nations within the Kingdom enjoy a day of health and fun rather than lessons at the elementary schools in celebration of the monarch’s birthday.

The King’s Games raise awareness of the importance of exercise and having a healthy breakfast, with this year’s theme under the slogan “Feel fit!”.

Pupils enjoying their healthy breakfast during the “King’s Games”.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel and Governor Eugene Holiday both got into the spirit on Friday morning, after they were welcomed at Johan Cruyff court in Belvedere by a crowd of excited pupils of Prins Willem Alexander and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Primary Schools to mark the opening of the King’s Games.

Pupils of Prins Willem Alexander and Dr. Martin Luther King Primary Schools with Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports at Johan Cruyff Court in Belvedere during the “King’s Games”.

The event was organised by the schools and their physical education (PE) teachers in collaboration with the ECYS Ministry through the Department of Sports. The schools prepared a day full of fun and sporting activities, from traditional games to singing, dancing, and making various crafts. There was a wide variety of games to choose from that kept the pupils active and energised throughout the day.

Traditionally, the day starts with a healthy breakfast that gives a child the energy needed to learn, exercise and play. Cake House Bakery prepared a healthy, packaged breakfast comprising a sandwich, a banana and a juice box for the 4,000-plus participating pupils.

The fun-filled day provided tons of laughter, sportsmanship, and competitiveness amongst the pupils who look forward to next year’s edition of King’s Games. Samuel and by extension the Department of Sports thanked all participating schools and their PE teachers for preparing the activities for the pupils and said they were looking forward to their continued participation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/16-schools-participated-in-king-s-games-on-friday