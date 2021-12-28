176 vehicles, 3 bikes stopped in police controls, 51 fines issued, six detained | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during one of the controls.

PHILIPSBURG–A total of 176 vehicles and three motorcycles were stopped, 51 fines issued and six persons detained in the St. Maarten Police Force’s KPSM’s year-end enforcement programme.

During controls conducted on Sucker Garden Road, Welfare Road and A.Th. Illidge Road (Belvedere section), a total of 77 vehicles were stopped and 113 persons checked for unpaid fines. During this control 15 fines were issued to motorists for different infractions. Thirteen vehicles were controlled in connection with tinted windows and two were towed for unpaid road taxes.

Another traffic control was conducted on Union Road in which 53 vehicles and three motorcycles were stopped and checked by police. Twenty fines were issued to drivers. Fifteen vehicles were inspected in connection with tinted windows and three people were taken to the police station for outstanding fines.

During another road control held a few days later at the border at Union Road in collaboration with French-side law enforcement, 46 vehicles were stopped and checked by police. Twenty-four of these vehicles were inspected for having tinted windows; 16 fines were issued and six people were detained in relation to outstanding fines.

The police said the traffic controls will continue until further notice. Police urge all drivers to keep their vehicle documents with them at all times while driving on the road. Persons with outstanding fines are advised by police to “remedy this” or face the “pay or stay” rule.

A control in progress.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/176-vehicles-3-bikes-stopped-in-police-controls-51-fines-issued-six-detained