19-year-old man arrested in Saba for attempted murder | THE DAILY HERALD

The police station

SABA–A 19-year-old man J.A.Z. was arrested in the early morning hours on Sunday, November 1, for attempted murder and assault with a weapon, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN reported on Monday, November 3.

An 18-year-old man H.M.A.R.H. was arrested for assault, the police stated.

KPCN did not provide any other details about the violent incident. The case is still under investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/19-year-old-man-arrested-in-saba-for-attempted-murder