1st batch of lease-to-own generators on their way | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The first batch of lease-to-own containerised generators have been

shipped and are on their way to St. Maarten, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina announced

on Wednesday.

He told reporters at the live Council of Ministers press briefing that a total of twenty

20-foot containers will be coming as part of phase two of the plan to resolve the current

electricity crisis being faced by the country. The generators will be coming in three

batches. Phase one involved the renting of seven containerised generators producing

approximately 10 megawatts (MW) of power, which are currently connected to the GEBE

grid and are in operation.

“We are expecting twenty 20-foot containers to add to the grid. I have been informed by

the management of GEBE that the first batch of … the shipment of containers has already

departed. So, in total I expect that in five to six weeks from now, we would have the

majority of the twenty 20-foot containers here on the island to add to the grid,” Mercelina

explained.

He said government has a pivotal role to play in alleviating the power crisis in the

country. “The task of the government of St. Maarten is to guarantee sustainability in

energy supply for the people of St. Maarten.”

He also updated on the long-term plan to purchase three 9-10MW generators. “We are

now busy starting the official negotiations for a loan, but we are in the preliminary phase.

It has been announced by us, through me to the [Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom

Relations – Ed.] BZK, for us to see if we can get a loan to purchase the three big

machines each producing approximately 9-10MW,” he said.

The three large generators will add approximately 27MW of energy to the grid, which he

said will “bring back a sound, sustainable balance between production and demand for

the energy of St. Maarten.

“We are not going to go back to the past, we are moving to the future and that means

we are going to bring back a grid balance from production and use of energy; and once we

have a good balance, parallel with that we are going to invest in the future, in renewable

energy in which solar panels will be, of course, part of the contribution of energy

production for country St. Maarten.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/1st-batch-of-lease-to-own-generators-on-their-way