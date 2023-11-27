1st National Green Space opened in The Valley Fri. | THE DAILY HERALD

Duck pond in the Green Space.

ANGUILLA–On Friday, November 24, the first National Green Space was opened in the heart of The Valley. It is a large area with beautiful grass, old trees, shrubs, about ten pod areas with a bench and table, a duck pond, an area for morocoys (Anguilla tortoises) and swings for the children. It is de-scribed as a place of peace where people can go to relax, exercise, play with their children, eat lunch and socialise.

Director of National Resources and Agriculture, William Vanterpool, who was responsible for the creation of the green space, said he started out with a zero budget but still went ahead, and later re-ceived EC $50,000 to complete the project. He expressed the hope that people will enjoy it and use it responsibly.

Youth Parliament Minister for the Environment, Savannah Croft spoke on behalf of the youth. She said the green space is a much-needed area for the public and especially the youth who want some-where to get together apart from a beach or restaurant. She noted the importance of the area as recreational and aesthetic with many benefits for mental and physical health. She said she is a strong supporter of the environment and glad that the green space gives an opportunity to be outdoors. She suggested that people should learn to value nature and the environment and to preserve not just this space but nature around us.

Minister for Sustainability, Innovation and the Environment Quincia Gumbs Marie said that people are too tied to their laptops and phones and hopes that the green space will encourage them to enjoy the beauty and serenity of nature. She said it is a quiet, joyful and peaceful place and she thanked the many people involved in creating it, with special thanks to Vanterpool.

The evening, called Sunset Social Ceremony, concluded with steel pan music, drinks and food.

