2 arrested in connection with drive-by shooting | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the shooting on Sunday morning as police conducted the investigation into the incident.

SIMPSON BAY/COLE BAY–No-one was injured in a drive-by-style shooting on Sister Modesta Road in Simpson Bay around 10:30am Sunday. Police arrested two men on Union Road in Cole Bay shortly after the incident.

The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM described the shooting as a “drive-by” as at least one person shot multiple rounds from inside a vehicle toward a target on Sister Modesta Road.

Police say it is still unclear whether the shooter was aiming at a person, another vehicle or a building.

However, at least five bullets struck a closed louvred window of a nearby car wash. Police had the area surrounding the car wash cordoned off on Sunday morning while detectives conducted the investigation.

Police received information about the suspect vehicle shortly after the shooting, which led to a patrol stopping a white sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Union Road in the vicinity of car dealer Caribbean Auto.

Police arrested the SUV’s driver and passenger, and the two men were incarcerated pending further investigation. Police also confiscated the vehicle.

Authorities did not disclose whether any weapons or other contraband were found in the vehicle.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/2-arrested-in-connection-with-drive-by-shooting