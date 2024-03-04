2 injured in shooting incident at South Hill | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–A report from the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) confirms a shooting incident that oc-curred at a residence in South Hill, on Sunday evening, March 3. Two young men ages 27 and nine-teen received gunshot wounds and one of the injured is in critical condition, while the other remains stable.

The police forensic department has processed the scene and the residence is currently under police guard to preserve it for further investigation.

A release from the RAPF is urging anyone who was in the area on Sunday evening or who has any information regarding the incident to come forward and report to the police. “Your cooperation and information could be invaluable in bringing those responsible to justice and ensuring the safety of our community,” the release states. “No matter how small, every piece of information could make a sig-nificant difference in our investigation. Let us stand together as a community and work towards en-suring the safety and security of all our residents.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/2-injured-in-shooting-incident-at-south-hill