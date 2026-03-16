2 students selected to represent St. Maarten at robotics challenge during Science Week | THE DAILY HERALD

The delegation to the Super Regional Robotics Challenge.

PHILIPSBURG–Two students have been selected to represent St. Maarten at the inaugural OECSRA (now ECRIA) Super Regional Robotics Challenge in St. Kitts from March 16–20, 2026, marking a major outcome of the continued growth of Science Week activities on the island.

Jacob Boxshall of Learning Unlimited and Akash Pillai of St. Maarten Academy were chosen following a structured three-tier selection process that included peer nominations, coach nominations and an online assessment. Two additional students, Edom Richardson of St. Maarten Academy, and Dominic Peters of St. Maarten Academy Vocational Business Campus, were named as alternates.

The delegation, facilitated by the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation, will include the two students and coaches Julian Mason and Conlan King.

Foundation President Dr. Rolinda Carter will also travel with the team as the event marks its inaugural staging and provides an opportunity to strengthen regional collaboration. Participation in the challenge was made possible through sponsorship from the Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten.

Science Week 2026 brought together students, educators, professionals and community stakeholders in a celebration of curiosity, innovation and discovery, while highlighting growing interest in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) across the island. The week officially opened with a ceremony featuring addresses by Dr. Carter, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs.

In her remarks, Carter stressed the importance of science and innovation for the development and resilience of small island communities and encouraged participants, under the theme “Innovate for Wellbeing,” to focus on solutions that improve community well-being. Minister.

Gumbs underscored the role of science in nurturing problem solvers, stating, “The moment a child asks ‘why,’ that is the moment science begins,” and added that children are born scientists whose natural curiosity must be supported through education.

Prime Minister Mercelina described Science Week as a celebration of possibilities rather than completed projects, stressing the potential of young minds to shape future solutions for St. Maarten and beyond.

Following the opening ceremony, a Horizon Chat titled “Moving Ideas into Solutions” encouraged participants to consider how scientific ideas can be transformed into practical, real-world impact.

On Tuesday, 61 students from six schools participated in seven educational field trips to STEAM-related businesses across the island, gaining hands-on exposure to real-life scientific environments.

The week also featured the St. Maarten National Science Fair, where student projects were presented and judged. Participating schools included Learning Unlimited, MAC Comprehensive Secondary Education, St. Maarten Academy, St. Maarten Academy Vocational Business Campus and Caribbean International Academy. The Foundation expressed appreciation to the judges for their time and expertise.

Public viewing of the projects attracted local, regional and international visitors, including delegations from St. Eustatius, Anguilla, St. Martin and the United States, reflecting growing regional interest in the Foundation’s work to promote science, innovation and collaboration.

The Science Week Award Ceremony is scheduled for March 21, 2026, at the Convention Center of Simpson Bay Resort. Members of the public, educators, students, professionals and partners are encouraged to register via email invitation or contact +1 (721) 588-9650 for more information.

Science Week 2026 continues to support the Foundation’s mission to inspire curiosity, strengthen STEAM education and empower the next generation of innovators representing St. Maarten locally and regionally. For additional details, the public can visit the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation’s Facebook page.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/2-students-selected-to-represent-st-maarten-at-robotics-challenge-during-science-week