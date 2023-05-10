2 suspects arrested during traffic controls for possession of firearm | THE DAILY HERALD

Bird’s eye view of controls carried out on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road in Philipsburg.





PHILIPSBURG–A special group of police officers carried out controls at various locations on Tuesday, including behind the Philipsburg police station, on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road and on Boardwalk Boulevard.

With the Carnival period now over, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has resumed controls on vehicles to ensure tax compliance and cars meeting technical requirements, with owners having all vehicle documentation in place.

During the operation, a total of 63 cars were checked. Nine vehicles were towed away due to unpaid taxes. Additionally, several fines were issued.

Officers stopped a white i10 driving on Boardwalk Boulevard. During the inspection, the police discovered a firearm and a ski mask in the vehicle. The driver and co-occupant were immediately detained and taken to the Philipsburg police station for further investigation.

Police urge all drivers to have their vehicle documents and ensure that their road tax is up to date to avoid any potential penalties or fines. KPSM will continue to carry out checks in the coming days to ensure compliance with the law and to maintain public safety.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/2-suspects-arrested-during-traffic-controls-for-possession-of-firearm