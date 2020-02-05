2020 plates delayed, won’t arrive in time for Feb. 28 payment deadline | THE DAILY HERALD

Ardwell Irion

PHILIPSBURG–Motorists will have to wait a little longer before they can place the 2020 number plates on their vehicles.

Finance Minister Ardwell Irion said on Wednesday that the arrival of the plates to the country has been delayed and they will not arrive in time for the deadline for the payment of the 2020 motor vehicle tax due to “some technicalities” with the manufacturer. By law, the deadline for motorists to pay is February 28 of each year. Irion urged motorists to pay their tax ahead of the deadline.

“The 2020 plates are not ready as yet. However, we urge the public to pay their road tax before deadline, which is at the end of February. The public is also required by law to have the plates on their vehicles by the end of February, but we will be requesting the Ministry of Justice to take note of the matter, as the plates were not delivered as expected due to some technicalities with the manufacturer,” Irion said.

“We were unable to get them on time. We also had an issue with the quality of the plates, so we have changed vendors and the plates should be here hopefully in the next month (March).”

The plates cost NAf. 12.50 for all types of vehicles and NAf. 7.50 for motorbikes.

Motorists with number plates M, P, SXM, MR (ministers) and PAR (Parliament) will pay NAf. 275 in motor vehicle tax for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel-fuel-operated ones. Motorists with R plates will pay NAf. 300 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Taxis, BUS, G (group) and T (tour buses with 35 passengers or less) pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 550 for diesel-fuel-operated vehicles.

Vehicles with V and Z plates that weigh more than 3,500 kilograms (kg) will pay NAf. 1,250 for gasoline- or diesel-fuel-operated vehicles. Vehicles with V plates that weigh less than 3,500kg will pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel-fuel-operated ones.

Persons with MF (motorbike) plates will pay NAf. 200 and those with MF (mopeds) will pay NAf. 50 in motor vehicle tax.

A valid insurance document and inspection card will be needed for payment to be processed.

Motor vehicle tax payment can be made at the Receiver’s Office cashiers at the Government Building on Pond Island.

