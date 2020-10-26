2020 World Food Day celebration draws crowd to Hillside Plantation | THE DAILY HERALD

Mango-grafting class during the 2020 World Food Day celebration at SXM Hillside Plantation in South Reward.

SOUTH REWARD–More than 200 persons attended and supported the 2020 World Food Day celebration held at SXM Hillside Plantation and Eco Resort at Reward Road in South Reward on Saturday, October 17.

Visitors chatting in and outside the juice bar/restaurant which will soon be officially opened.

Edwardo Richardson Memorial Agricultural Foundation (ERMAF) President Maurits Richardson expressed the foundation’s gratitude to all those visitors.

“It was very encouraging to see that our efforts of promoting agricultural production were highly applauded and appreciated. All vendors were well supported. The grafting seminar was well-attended and many people learned more about the process of grafting and had their mango tree grafted on the spot,” said Richardson.

“Agriculture is the pillar of any nation, because through it we can grow, nourish and sustain together. We are receiving many requests to host similar events during which we will teach more technical aspects of agriculture, so we will be planning a next event soon.”

In the meantime, visitors can patronise Hillside Plantation. A juice bar/restaurant will be opened by month’s end and greens are for sale already, such as kale, callaloo, scallions, bay leaf, lemon grass, mints and many ornamental plants.

The board of the foundation, the 12 volunteers, sponsors and donors were all thanked for their “motivation and drive” to make World Food Day 2020 possible.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/2020-world-food-day-celebration-draws-crowd-to-hillside-plantation