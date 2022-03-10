2022 plates can be picked up from Mon. | THE DAILY HERALD

Workers hold up some of the plates being sorted.

PHILIPSBURG– Motorists who have already paid their 2022 motor vehicle tax (road tax) will be able to pick up their number plates as of Monday, March 14.

Receiver Minerva Gumbs said the plates would be ready as of Monday. The plates arrived in the country on Tuesday, March 8, and are currently being sorted by Receiver’s Office staffers.

A total of 33,762 sets of plates and 900 motorbike plates were ordered for 2022. Walter Plantz Square is featured on the plates.

The plates cost NAf. 12.50 for all types of vehicles and NAf. 7.50 for motorbikes. Motorists with number plates M, P, SXM, MR (ministers) and PAR (parliament) pay NAf. 275 in motor vehicle tax for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel fuel-operated ones. Motorists with R plates pay NAf. 300 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Taxis, BUS, G (group) and T (tour buses with 35 passengers or less) pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 550 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Vehicles with V and Z plates that weigh more than 3,500kg pay NAf. 1,250 for gasoline- or diesel fuel-operated vehicles. Vehicles with V plates that weigh less than 3,500kg pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Persons with MF (motorbike) plates pay NAf. 200 and those with MF (mopeds) pay NAf. 50 in motor vehicle tax.

A valid insurance document and inspection card are needed for payment to be processed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/2022-plates-can-be-picked-up-from-mon