2022 plates have arrived | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The 2022 number plates arrived in the country on Tuesday and are currently being sorted by Receiver’s Office staffers.

Motorists will be informed when the plates will be ready for pick-up. Finance Minister Ardwell Irion announced the arrival of the plates during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday. He said the ministry will need about two days to complete the inventory of the plates and the public will be informed when they can pick up their plates. Irion reiterated his call for motorists to pay their motor vehicle tax (road tax) as the February 28 deadline by law, has already passed.

A total of 33,762 sets of plates and 900 motorbike plates were ordered for 2022. The Walter Plantz Square is featured on the plates.

The plates cost NAf. 12.50 for all types of vehicles and NAf. 7.50 for motorbikes. Motorists with number plates M, P, SXM, MR (ministers) and PAR (Parliament) are expected to pay NAf. 275 in motor vehicle tax for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel fuel-operated ones. Motorists with R plates are expected to pay NAf. 300 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Taxis, BUS, G (group) and T (tour buses with 35 passengers or less) pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 550 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Vehicles with V and Z plates that weigh more than 3,500 kilograms (kg) will pay NAf. 1,250 for gasoline- or diesel fuel-operated vehicles. Vehicles with V plates that weigh less than 3,500kg will pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Persons with MF (motorbike) plates will pay NAf. 200 and those with MF (mopeds) will pay NAf. 50 in motor vehicle tax. A valid insurance document and inspection card will be needed for payment to be processed.

Motor vehicle owners will, in the future, no longer be required to change their licence plates annually as plans are afoot to phase out plates and replace them with stickers equipped with QR Codes that can be scanned to determine whether motorists are up to date with their motor vehicle tax payments.

