2023 Income Tax payment extended to October 31st | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Collectivité and the Public Finance Centre (Centre des Finances Publiques) reminds taxpayers to pay their income tax on time, or risk a 10% surcharge.

The deadline before the surcharge is applied has been extended from October 7 to October 31, to allow taxpayers to pay the balance for 2023.

The decision to extend the deadline was made by First Vice President Alain Richardson. Those who have not received their tax notice are invited to contact Centre des Finances Publiques to pay the balance of their 2023 tax.

In the event of a change in circumstances (sudden drop in income, change in family situation, departure from Saint-Martin), taxpayers are invited to notify the relevant department before the payment deadline at one of the following addresses:

or

(payment)

Taxpayers can pay their deposit on the spot by credit card, cash or cheque (deposited in the letterbox of the CFIP de Saint-Martin). To avoid having to travel, payment by bank transfer is preferred. Please indicate surname, first name and roll number, and make the payment via the following CFIP de Saint-Martin account: IBAN: FR20 3000 1000 641D 9300 0000 009.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/2023-income-tax-payment-extended-to-october-31st