2023 number plates have arrived, M, P plates can be collected from Monday | THE DAILY HERALD

The 2023 number plate, which was designed by local graphic designer Shadani Fleming.

PHILIPSBURG–Motorists who have paid their 2023 motor vehicle tax will soon get a chance to collect their plates.

The plates have arrived in the country and M and P plates are expected to be ready for pickup by motorists as of this coming Monday, March 13. Receiver Minerva Gumbs confirmed that the plates have arrived. She said the plates were in the process of being delivered, a process that is expected to be completed by today, Wednesday. Receiver’s Office staffers will be busy unpacking the plates and plan to start distribution as of Monday with the M and P plates.

A total of 33,847 sets of number plates with 900 being for motorbikes were ordered for 2023. The plates, which are expected to be the last for motorists before a switch to stickers, were designed by local graphic designer Shadani Fleming. Her simple design, which depicts an aircraft, sunrise and palm trees, won hearts of the public and landed her the winning spot of a number plate design competition held in 2022.

The plates cost NAf. 12.50 for all types of vehicles and NAf. 7.50 for motorbikes. Motorists with number plates M, P, SXM, MR (ministers) and PAR (parliament) are expected to pay NAf. 275 in motor vehicle tax for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel-fuel-operated ones. Motorists with R plates are expected to pay NAf. 300 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Taxis, BUS, G (group) and T (tour buses with 35 passengers or less) pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 550 for diesel-fuel-operated vehicles.

Vehicles with V and Z plates that weigh more than 3,500kg will pay NAf. 1,250 for gasoline- or diesel-fuel-operated vehicles. Vehicles with V plates that weigh less than 3,500kg will pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel-fuel-operated vehicles.

Persons with MF (motorbike) plates will pay NAf. 200 and those with MF (mopeds) will pay NAf. 50 in motor vehicle tax.

A valid insurance document and inspection card will be needed for payment to be processed. If the vehicle was recently purchased, a bill of sale will also be needed.

The 2023 plate design has a red, white, and blue gradient background. It also features elements of the local symbols.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/2023-number-plates-have-arrived-m-p-plates-can-be-collected-from-monday