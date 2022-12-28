2023 ‘road’ tax payments can be made as of Jan. 3 | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Plates can be collected once they arrive ~

PHILIPSBURG–Motorists will be able to make their 2023 motor vehicle tax payments (commonly called road tax) as of Tuesday, January 3, when government offices reopen for the New Year.

A total of 33,847 sets of number plates, 900 of them for motor bikes, have been ordered for 2023. The plates have not yet arrived in the country, but motorists will be able to make their motor vehicle tax payments and collect their plates once they arrive and have been sorted.

The 2023 plates, which are expected to be the last for motorists before a switch to stickers, were designed by local graphic designer Shadani Fleming. Her simple design, which depicts an aircraft; sunrise, and palm trees, won hearts of the public and landed her the winning spot of a number plate design competition held earlier this year.

The plates cost NAf. 12.50 for all types of vehicles and NAf. 7.50 for motorbikes. Motorists with number plates M, P, SXM, MR (ministers) and PAR (parliament) are expected to pay NAf. 275 in motor vehicle tax for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel-fuel-operated ones. Motorists with R plates are expected to pay NAf. 300 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Taxis, BUS, G (group) and T (tour buses with 35 passengers or less) pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 550 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Vehicles with V and Z plates that weigh more than 3,500kg will pay NAf. 1,250 for gasoline- or diesel-fuel-operated vehicles. Vehicles with V plates that weigh less than 3,500kg will pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel-fuel-operated vehicles.

Persons with MF (motorbike) plates will pay NAf. 200 and those with MF (mopeds) will pay NAf. 50 in motor vehicle tax.

A valid insurance document and inspection card will be needed for payment to be processed. If the vehicle was recently purchased, a bill of sale will also be needed.

The 2023 plate design has a red, white, and blue gradient background. It also features elements of the local symbols.

